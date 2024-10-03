By car to the scene of the accident
Drunk husband picks up drunk driver after crash
What a crazy idea! On Thursday night in the Tyrolean lowlands, a drunk Tyrolean drove his car to pick up his heavily intoxicated wife, who had previously crashed her car and caused an emergency. The police eventually confiscated both driving licenses.
"Don't drink and drive": a couple from the Tyrolean lowlands don't seem to think much of this motto. With more than 1.6 per mille alcohol in her blood, the 67-year-old woman got behind the wheel of her car shortly after midnight. The woman then lost control of her car on the B171 Tiroler Straße near Pill (district of Schwaz).
Crashed into a garden fence
"She left the road and damaged a garden fence with the vehicle. The woman was uninjured and her driver's license was confiscated on the spot. The car was totaled. The vehicle had to be recovered using a crane," reported the police.
When the husband picked up the wife in a car, he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.
After the crash, the husband arrived at the scene of the accident and wanted to pick up his uninjured wife by car. However, the officers then also noticed symptoms of alcoholization in him. "An alcohol test was positive. His driving license was also confiscated on the spot," said the investigators.
