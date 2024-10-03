Residential area targeted
Dead and injured after attack on Belgorod
According to the authorities, three civilians have been killed and twenty-four others injured in Ukrainian shell attacks on the Russian region of Belgorod near the border. Meanwhile, a Russian bomb hit a neighborhood in the north of Kharkiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is calling for a coalition for Ukraine - as in the case of Israel.
According to regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov, two children were among the injured. According to the Russian state news agency Tass, the attack on Wednesday targeted residential areas. The information could not be independently verified.
In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, regions in Russia close to the border are complaining about increasing shelling from the neighboring country. However, the number of victims and the extent of the damage are disproportionate to the destruction caused by Moscow in Ukraine.
Russian bomb hits neighborhood in northern Kharkiv
According to the Ukrainian rescue service, at least ten people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in a new Russian bomb attack on the residential district of Saltivka in the north of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
The bomb hit a five-storey residential building. According to reports, the façade and several apartments on the upper floors were severely damaged. A fire broke out. Several cars also caught fire.
Selensky calls for coalition for Ukraine as in the case of Israel
In view of the difficult military situation in the fight against the Russian war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called on the West to provide more decisive assistance , as in the case of Israel. "Every time in the Middle East during the brutal Iranian attacks, we see the cooperation of the international coalition," said Selenskyj in his evening video address released in Kiev.
We can put an end to Russian terror by shooting down Shahed drones, by shooting down missiles in cooperation.
Wolodymyr Selenskyj
He thanked all states that are helping to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. But more is possible.
"We can achieve even greater effectiveness. We can put an end to Russian terror by shooting down Shahed drones, by shooting down missiles in cooperation," said Selensky, referring to Russian attacks near the border of NATO member Romania. There, the Russian drones had targeted civilian infrastructure, a ferry port, trucks and a warehouse with grain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
