Schicker: just trouble – or farewell after all?

Sturm legend Hannes Reinmayr watched the Bruges game in the VIP club of the Klagenfurt stadium. Reinmayr once celebrated glorious times with the team from Graz in the top flight - with Ivo Vastic, Mario Haas and Markus Schopp. Down on the pitch, Konstantin Schopp, the 18-year-old offspring of the former blond Sturm hero, sat on the bench. Yes, that's how time flies. And yes, that's how young SK Sturm is now! Most recently at Brest, the Blacks had the team with the most Champions League debutants (ten!) on the pitch. More were added yesterday and Niklas Geyrhofer had his baptism of fire.