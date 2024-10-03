Coldplay: floating away from earthly gravity

Collection of calendar sayings

In purely musical terms, "Moon Music" is a congruent continuation of "Music In The Spheres", except that the songs drone out of the ether a lot weaker. The single "feelslikeimfallinginlove", which can hardly be surpassed in terms of compositional arbitrariness, slips meaninglessly through the ear canals even on the umpteenth run-through, the hopeful track "We Pray", refined with strong guests such as Little Simz, stumbles due to the generic production of the woefully omnipresent Max Martin and "iAMM" is so designed for the big stadiums that it can't really stand a chance on the turntable or in the Spotify playlist. And then there are the lyrics, wildly thrown together here as examples: "Whether it rains or pours, I'm all yours". "I'll be back on my feet again, 'cos I am a mountain". "All the good good feelings, don't ever let them go". "Never give up, love who you love". This could fill a whole year's supply of calendar sayings for the Facebook generation.