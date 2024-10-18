Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Move over, Britney!

The stars love the cheeky schoolgirl look

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 08:00

Camilla Cabello, Rihanna and co. have rediscovered the cheeky schoolgirl look. And they prove it: This trend has never been as hot as it is today!

0 Kommentare

Rihanna caused a stir back in the summer with a hot video. On Instagram, she presented herself in a pleated skirt with a light blue shirt, under which her bra flashed out.

She then also fluffed her mini quite cheekily to prove that she had matched her panties to her sneakers. That's how sexy the schoolgirl look can be!


A 1 for styling!
And it's not just the singer who is back in vogue with the cheeky style that takes us straight back to school. The schoolgirl look was also a big topic again at Fashion Week in Paris.

At the Miu Miu fashion show, Camila Cabello, for example, showed how the look, which became a real hype in the early 2000s thanks to Britney Spears, is worn today. The singer paired her cute, plaid pleated skirt, which was in shades of gray and decorated with glittering stones, with a gray V-neck sweater.

Camila Cabello (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Camila Cabello
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

The white collar of a polo shirt peeked out from under the knitted piece. Black socks with black loafers and a small bag made the style perfect. And to match the schoolgirl look, Cabello's make-up was also subtle. 

2000s flair
Kiernan Shipka also came as a cheeky schoolgirl, but chose a slightly longer skirt than Cabello. Thanks to the checked pattern, however, it was also reminiscent of a school uniform.

She teamed it with a college-style vest and colorful sunglasses that exuded a touch of 2000s flair. She also wore comfortable loafers with the look, but did without socks.

Kiernan Shipka (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Kiernan Shipka
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Model Barbara Palvin, on the other hand, opted for a plain gray pleated skirt that reached just above her knee and a gray sweater with a white V-neck. A mini bag and knee-high boots completed her look.

Barbara Palvin (Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Barbara Palvin
(Bild: APA/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Not without socks
Influencer Chiara Ferragni is also a fan of the cool schoolgirl style. She appeared in Milan a few weeks ago in an extra-short pleated skirt in black, which she paired with a white blouse and a brown sweater.

Chiara Ferragni (Bild: Paolo Della Bella / PA / picturedesk.com)
Chiara Ferragni
(Bild: Paolo Della Bella / PA / picturedesk.com)

Ferragni's accessories were all coordinated with her top. And of course, white socks were a must!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf