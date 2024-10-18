Move over, Britney!
The stars love the cheeky schoolgirl look
Camilla Cabello, Rihanna and co. have rediscovered the cheeky schoolgirl look. And they prove it: This trend has never been as hot as it is today!
Rihanna caused a stir back in the summer with a hot video. On Instagram, she presented herself in a pleated skirt with a light blue shirt, under which her bra flashed out.
She then also fluffed her mini quite cheekily to prove that she had matched her panties to her sneakers. That's how sexy the schoolgirl look can be!
A 1 for styling!
And it's not just the singer who is back in vogue with the cheeky style that takes us straight back to school. The schoolgirl look was also a big topic again at Fashion Week in Paris.
At the Miu Miu fashion show, Camila Cabello, for example, showed how the look, which became a real hype in the early 2000s thanks to Britney Spears, is worn today. The singer paired her cute, plaid pleated skirt, which was in shades of gray and decorated with glittering stones, with a gray V-neck sweater.
The white collar of a polo shirt peeked out from under the knitted piece. Black socks with black loafers and a small bag made the style perfect. And to match the schoolgirl look, Cabello's make-up was also subtle.
2000s flair
Kiernan Shipka also came as a cheeky schoolgirl, but chose a slightly longer skirt than Cabello. Thanks to the checked pattern, however, it was also reminiscent of a school uniform.
She teamed it with a college-style vest and colorful sunglasses that exuded a touch of 2000s flair. She also wore comfortable loafers with the look, but did without socks.
Model Barbara Palvin, on the other hand, opted for a plain gray pleated skirt that reached just above her knee and a gray sweater with a white V-neck. A mini bag and knee-high boots completed her look.
Not without socks
Influencer Chiara Ferragni is also a fan of the cool schoolgirl style. She appeared in Milan a few weeks ago in an extra-short pleated skirt in black, which she paired with a white blouse and a brown sweater.
Ferragni's accessories were all coordinated with her top. And of course, white socks were a must!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
