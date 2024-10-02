Catwalk debut at 16
Sunday Rose Kidman: The new star in the fashion sky?
At the age of 16, Sunday Rose Urban-Kidman, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, made her catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week - and immediately made waves. While some see her as the "new supermodel", others call her a "nepo-baby".
The young model presented herself on the runway for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 collection.
In a sleeveless white dress, combined with black knee-high socks and open pumps, Sunday Rose radiated self-confidence at her debut. Her simple, minimalist make-up and center-parted hair gave her an effortlessly elegant look. The model stayed true to the brand's style - a mix of youthful freshness and understated sophistication.
"Next supermodel" or "Nepo baby"?
Many fashion fans and commentators were impressed and praised the 16-year-old as an up-and-coming supermodel. A post by Miu Miu showing the debut on Instagram quickly triggered numerous positive reactions. The young Kidman is already being hailed as the next big face of the fashion world.
But alongside all the applause, there were also critical voices. Some have referred to Sunday Rose as a "Nepo baby" - a reference to the advantages that children of celebrity parents have in certain industries.
Heart from mom
Her mother Nicole Kidman, herself a style icon and frequent guest on the red carpets of the fashion world, is certainly proud of her daughter. She posted a photo of the walk on her Instagram story and garnished it with lots of hearts.
The Oscar winner once revealed that her eldest daughter, Urban, has always been interested in fashion and has wanted to go to fashion shows since she was little.
For Sunday Rose, the appearance at Miu Miu was probably just the beginning - whether she will become the next supermodel or rather a symbol of the ongoing "nepo-baby" debate remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.