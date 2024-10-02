Afraid of speed cameras?
Zendaya prefers to hold her mega cleavage tightly
Wow, Zendaya! With the actress and singer's look at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, it was hard to know where to look first ...
Zendaya had chosen a truly exciting outfit for the French luxury brand's show: a black blazer with a wide white brim on the top was a real eye-catcher. The 28-year-old paired it with a puffy mini skirt in a light beige shade.
Afraid of a fashion hoppala?
The Hollywood beauty cut a fantastic figure in this unusual look - and also showed quite a bit of skin. Not only did Zendaya's sexy legs really come into their own, but her cleavage was also a real eye-catcher.
Not only did it almost reach her belly button, the "Dune" actress also went without a bra. Was even fashion pro Zendaya worried about flashing her breasts with so much freedom of movement?
The actress kept putting her hand on her cleavage, almost as if she wanted to prevent something worse from happening ...
Star crowd at fashion show
Of course, nothing happened and Zendaya was able to enjoy the Louis Vuitton fashion show to the full alongside stars such as Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander.
And there was also plenty to discover on the catwalk. Under the artistic direction of Nicolas Ghesquière, a spring/summer collection full of contrasts was created, with "soft power" as a combination of strength and gentleness taking center stage.
Light, flowing shapes met precise cuts and structured elements that radiate a tradition of savoir-faire. A special highlight: selected pieces also featured the five paintings from the "Studies into the Past" series by artist Laurent Grasso.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.