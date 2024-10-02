Bankruptcies: Styrians get many debts back

AKV celebrates its 100th birthday

The credit protectors are currently drowning in work - but there was still time to celebrate. Because the AKV is 100 years old. It was founded in Carinthia in 1924, but soon moved its headquarters to Graz. In addition to providing credit information and collecting debts, its main task is to represent creditors (i.e. companies or individuals to whom an insolvent company owes money) in court and also to monitor and support the insolvency administrator. The employees, almost all of whom are lawyers, are present at votes on restructuring plans, before which they recommend to their clients whether to approve or reject them.