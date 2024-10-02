Canceled out of necessity
Transients occupy site for driving tests
While the transit area on the B 1 in Pichling has been deserted since July, groups of Sinti & Roma have discovered the area near the Traun stadium for themselves - as reported several times recently. Now, above all, to the annoyance of the local driving school and the suffering of countless prospective driving license newcomers.
Traun used to receive a "visit" from a group once a year. According to local residents, they knew how to behave and therefore there were hardly any problems.
However, since the beginning of summer this year, the area around the Traun stadium has been virtually under permanent occupation. New groups are constantly arriving and setting up camp there - often up to 20 teams. Usually reluctantly - as VP city manager Karl-Heinz Koll reveals - they pay a deposit of between 1500 and 2000 euros. The costs for electricity, water and waste - and most recently also for damage to the grounds - are deducted from this.
15 license plates taken away
The most annoying thing for local residents is the noise of the power generators and loud music at bedtime, as the mayor confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper: "They simply don't follow any rules." Only on Monday, eight police patrols and the financial police were on site - 15 license plates were confiscated and 15 administrative fines were collected.
"They are not prepared to drive away"
The Rauch driving school, which holds its driving tests at the site, is also affected. "We had to cancel all of them because these people are not prepared to drive away," says Manfred Hufnagl, a driving instructor. The head of the town of Traun understands the resentment: "While the group of Sinti who were here recently were relatively understanding, the same cannot be said of the Roma group now. Their spokesperson says that if they could get their bail back or the fines that have fallen due, they might leave. But we won't go for that," says Koll.
After the Kirtag, these people took up residence in the area that we need for the tests. We have now had to cancel all of them.
Fahrlehrer Manfred Hufnagl
Fence or earth wall to come
The only way to deal with the issue seems to be barriers. The head of the city: "We have already discussed this in the local council - we will probably erect a fence in 2025."
