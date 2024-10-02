Transients occupy site for driving tests

"They are not prepared to drive away"

The Rauch driving school, which holds its driving tests at the site, is also affected. "We had to cancel all of them because these people are not prepared to drive away," says Manfred Hufnagl, a driving instructor. The head of the town of Traun understands the resentment: "While the group of Sinti who were here recently were relatively understanding, the same cannot be said of the Roma group now. Their spokesperson says that if they could get their bail back or the fines that have fallen due, they might leave. But we won't go for that," says Koll.