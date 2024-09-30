What does the 1450 health hotline offer me?

The health hotline 1450 offers information on health issues and provides information on open surgeries and pharmacies. It acts as a guide through the healthcare system and helps callers to find the right healthcare services. Help with self-care is also offered.

If necessary, the 1450 staff can arrange for visiting doctors and make telephone calls to pediatricians at weekends. In the Leibnitz/Wildon, Bruck/Kindberg and Weiz/Gleisdorf regions, MedMobil 1450 - Styria will provide an additional service for night care from October 1, 2024 for an initial period of six months. You can find more information at www.gesundheitsfonds-steiermark.at/1450