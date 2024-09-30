All information
What does the 1450 health hotline offer me?
From swallowed piercings and high blood pressure to urinary tract infections: callers have a wide range of health problems. The 1450 staff help callers to find the right care for their individual needs - whether at home, in a pharmacy or in hospital.
The Styrian healthcare system consists of various services: from the 1450 health hotline to general practitioners and health centers, specialists and specialist centers, hospitals and emergency care. Self-care - your own contribution to your health - also plays an important role. It is crucial to find the right care quickly. The health hotline 1450 helps with this.
An important addition, especially at weekends and at night
Stephanie Winter has been working as a background doctor on the 1450 helpline since 2020. She takes on around five services a month, working full-time as an anaesthetist in hospital and as a locum in a general practice. "I see the Health Helpline 1450 as an important addition to the other care services, especially at weekends and at night. However, we are in no way replacing GPs or emergency telephones - that is still 144."
How urgent is my health problem? - Example of high blood pressure
In principle, callers to the 1450 Health Helpline receive information on their health issues from qualified nurses who are guided by a medical and scientific expert system (see also below). For questions that cannot be clarified via this system, a background doctor is available to the DGKP. Background doctor Winter describes the cooperation with the DGKP as very good and cites examples from practice.
"There are often callers who are unsure how to interpret an elevated blood pressure, for example. Or whether they should take an increased dose of their prescribed medication. In this case, the DGKP then turn to us as background doctors and, if necessary, we can give a recommendation for the correct dose of medication if the attending doctor is not available," Winter gives an example. "For ongoing treatment, however, it is very important that the patient coordinates with the treating doctor." Further information on high blood pressure can be found HERE.
About the health hotline 1450
The health hotline 1450 offers information on health issues and provides information on open surgeries and pharmacies. It acts as a guide through the healthcare system and helps callers to find the right healthcare services. Help with self-care is also offered.
If necessary, the 1450 staff can arrange for visiting doctors and make telephone calls to pediatricians at weekends. In the Leibnitz/Wildon, Bruck/Kindberg and Weiz/Gleisdorf regions, MedMobil 1450 - Styria will provide an additional service for night care from October 1, 2024 for an initial period of six months. You can find more information at www.gesundheitsfonds-steiermark.at/1450
Do I need to go to hospital? - Examples of fever, medication dosage and swallowed small parts
Time and again, parents contact the Health Helpline 1450 whose children are ill: "With sick children, there are often questions about medication or what dose to give the child. We also point out general measures and what to look out for. A warning signal would be if the child has a high temperature, doesn't want to drink or seems apathetic - this usually requires clarification by a visiting doctor or in hospital."
Another example from practice: callers contact the 1450 helpline who have taken their medication incorrectly (e.g. wrong dose or time). "In this case, we clarify exactly how the medication was taken and can therefore assess whether an examination by a visiting doctor or in hospital is indicated," says Winter. The question of further care also arises in the case of swallowed small parts, reports Winter. "It makes a difference whether a piercing has been swallowed, for example, or a battery and magnets (hearing aid). In the case of a piercing, it is usually possible to wait until the small part is excreted naturally. In the case of a hearing aid, however, further clarification in hospital is always indicated."
How does a call work?
- Caller dials 1450 or is forwarded from 144 to 1450 and hears the data protection notice at the beginning (this is mandatory by law)
- 1450 advisor (trained paramedics) picks up the phone
- Initial assessment (triaging) by 1450 consultants:
- Potentially critical patients: immediate transfer to emergency call 144
- Caller requires health information (e.g. information on open surgeries): Callers receive this information directly from the 1450 advisor, forwarding (e.g. to the pharmacy on duty) is also possible
- Detailed health advice: Forwarding to or callback by qualified nurses (DGKP)
