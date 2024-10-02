Vorteilswelt
120 people sue

Combs is also alleged to have abused nine-year-olds

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 08:37

New, serious allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. A law firm has now announced that it is representing 120 people with allegations against the rapper. Combs also allegedly abused a nine-year-old boy.

A team of lawyers in Houston in the US state of Texas plans to publish further complaints on Tuesday. There are dozens of new allegations against US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54), who has already been charged with numerous sex crimes and is in custody.

"Diddy" is also alleged to have abused nine-year-olds
The law firm announced at a press conference that it is representing 120 people - 60 women and 60 men - with allegations against Combs.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee explained that Sean Combs had also sexually abused a nine-year-old. A total of 120 people had contacted the Houston law firm with new allegations against the rapper.
Lawyer Tony Buzbee explained that Sean Combs had also sexually abused a nine-year-old. A total of 120 people had contacted the Houston law firm with new allegations against the rapper.
(Bild: APA/Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The allegations included sexual assault and sexual abuse, including of minors. Tony Buzbee, head of the law firm, explained that his clients included a nine-year-old boy. Combs had sexually abused him after an audition in his studio in New York.

"Other boys were also there for the audition. All of them were trying to get a record deal. All of them were underage," Buzbee said. "This one (the nine-year-old) was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio, with the promise to his parents and himself to get a record deal."

"One of the biggest secrets has come to light"
The other acts reportedly took place mostly at parties or events in New York and Los Angeles since 1991. "One of the entertainment industry's biggest secrets, which wasn't really a secret anymore, has now come to light," said Buzbee. "I expect that we will begin filing the lawsuits in the next 30 days."

Sean Combs has been in custody for two weeks and is now hoping to be released.
Sean Combs has been in custody for two weeks and is now hoping to be released.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Elizabeth Williams)

The accusations are "false" and "defamatory", said Erica Wolff from Combs' legal team when asked by the German Press Agency. Combs is looking forward to proving his innocence in court.

Combs is trying to be released
Meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to be released from custody. The rapper's lawyers appealed against the judge's decision not to release Combs on conditional release until the trial begins. There was initially no reaction from the court. A date for a possible start of the trial has not yet been set. 

The 54-year-old Combs has been in custody for around two weeks. The rapper is accused of human trafficking, organized crime and other offences. Combs pleaded not guilty. There are also several civil lawsuits for sexual abuse. 

With hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life", Combs has been one of the most successful rappers in the world in recent decades.

