Red Bull Salzburg also lost their second Champions League match. Here are the comments on the 0:4 debacle against Stade Brest.
Amar Dedic (Salzburg defender): "An evening to forget. I won't say the reasons now, but there are certainly reasons. We have to forget it quickly, tick it off and look to improve. Two defeats after two games is of course difficult for us."
Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "We played okay for 65 minutes. Not top, but okay. We got a goal from a counter-attack, but we showed a reaction. We had so many situations to score, we should have done better. After the 0:2, things went in the wrong direction. We didn't defend well enough. I take full responsibility and I'm not looking for excuses, that it's a young team or anything. We have to be good for 95 minutes. We can't play 20 or 30 minutes the way we did today. You get punished, it doesn't feel good because I really believe that this group has enough quality."
Leandro Morgalla (Salzburg defender): "Losing a game 4-0 like that is madness. We now have zero points. We haven't performed as well as we should in two games. In the Champions League, every mistake is punished mercilessly. We've seen that if we play like this, things will blow up in our faces. We'll address the mistakes internally, but then we have to put the game behind us. We have an important league game on Sunday."
Mads Bidstrup (Salzburg midfielder): "We had good chances but lost 0:4. We defended the counter-attacks too badly. It's also not good enough in our own box. We have to find solutions. We have to sit down together tomorrow and see what we can do better. I think we deserve to be in the Champions League. But the first two games haven't shown it."
Samson Baidoo (Salzburg defender): "It's hard to find words. We had our chances, but we lacked determination and conviction up front. Brest had five or six chances and they put them away. We really are a young team that wants to learn. It's important that we stick together."
