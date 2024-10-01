Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "We played okay for 65 minutes. Not top, but okay. We got a goal from a counter-attack, but we showed a reaction. We had so many situations to score, we should have done better. After the 0:2, things went in the wrong direction. We didn't defend well enough. I take full responsibility and I'm not looking for excuses, that it's a young team or anything. We have to be good for 95 minutes. We can't play 20 or 30 minutes the way we did today. You get punished, it doesn't feel good because I really believe that this group has enough quality."