European Cup boycott:
LASK fans at Gugl – but not in the stadium!
Despite everything, they will not (completely) abandon their black and whites: We're talking about the LASK fan collective "Landstrassler", who are boycotting the three European Cup home games this fall due to ticket prices, but will still be at the Gugl for the Conference League kick-off on Thursday.
Just 15 days ago, Admira Wacker fans boycotted the second division tie against Rapid II, describing the scheduling of the match as "incomprehensible and morally indefensible" out of sympathy and respect for the victims of the flood disaster. . .
LASK fans on the stadium forecourt
Shows: A match boycott as announced by the LASK fans happens for a variety of reasons. But what is new, at least in Austria, is that several fan clubs of one club are staying away from all European Cup home games, only wanting to cheer on their "favorites" from the stadium forecourt at the Conference League opener against Djurgardens IF on Thursday!
Nevertheless, the action of the LASK fans - who are among Europe's top clubs with their European Cup prizes - is reminiscent of supporters' clubs of real European top clubs. However, their protests to date have always been about the (excessive) cost of away tickets:
Like Cityzens and Bayern fans
- In 2013, Manchester City returned a third of its ticket allocation under the slogan "No sixty for a seater" following fan protests against the horrendous prices at Arsenal FC. The cheapest seats in the London stadium were to cost 62 pounds (76 euros). Liverpool FC fans, who were also protesting for cheaper away tickets at the time, showed their solidarity.
- Viktoria Pilsen provided Bayern with 600 tickets for the Champions League match in October 2022. Cost per ticket: 70 euros! Which was 500% more expensive than an away ticket in the Czech league! As a result, visiting fans boycotted the early stages of the match - and UEFA was asked to reduce the upper price limit for the visitors' sector to 20 euros.
This limit will also apply to Sweden fans at the Linz Gugl on Thursday. While the LASK supporters will pay 43 euros for the cheapest non-discounted ticket.
