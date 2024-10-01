Lugner against Lugner
Widow Simone retains the right of residence. But for how long?
Richard Lugner died on August 12. Since then, his widow Simone has been in mourning - but has also given TV interviews, which obviously didn't go down well. Especially not with the Lugner clan. Why she has now lost her job, how long she will be allowed to stay in the villa and why her predecessor Cathy Lugner is surprised about her.
"We wish Mrs. Simone Lugner all the best and much success for her future career", this is how the engagement of his sixth wife Simone in Lugner City ended one and a half months after Richard Lugner's death. Just a few lines, but according to insiders they say much more than you would guess at first glance.
The Lugner clan is not forgiving
For many, it reads more like a reckoning. It was no coincidence that even Lugner's fifth wife Cathy was called to the scene on an already turbulent day. She accused Simone of something like naivety when she was surprised that she was given notice to quit. Lugner in the "Krone": "It wasn't a good idea to give interviews after a month and a half of his death." For Cathy, it was clear that the Lugner clan would not forgive such a thing: "In my opinion, the dismissal is a very clear statement from the family about Simone and the wedding."
That's what the foundation deed says
So the kibitzers can only guess what was going on in the background. What remains for Mörtel's short-term wife are the memories of her late husband, 49 years her senior, and the right to live in his Döbling villa. How long is a question that only Simone Lugner's wallet can answer, because she has to pay the running costs and public charges herself.
The foundation deed states that she (the deed defines this as "a person who lived in the same household as Richard Lugner at the time of his death") is entitled to the right of residence after the founder's death. Although she is not mentioned by name, the document would also provide for this, as it states: "A deed capable of being recorded in the land register is to be drawn up and executed as soon as possible regarding this right of residence of the aforementioned person".
Local inspection at the cemetery
In the meantime, the "Krone" made a local inspection at the cemetery in Grinzing, where Richard Lugner was laid to rest. The funeral wreaths have yellowed in the meantime, most of the candles have gone out, only Simone's flower heart for her loved one seems to be resisting autumn and the ravages of time. A Lugner insider and connoisseur shrugs his shoulders and says: "The current picture of the grave, which is really not very attractive, is like a business card."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.