Widow Simone retains the right of residence. But for how long?

The Lugner clan is not forgiving

For many, it reads more like a reckoning. It was no coincidence that even Lugner's fifth wife Cathy was called to the scene on an already turbulent day. She accused Simone of something like naivety when she was surprised that she was given notice to quit. Lugner in the "Krone": "It wasn't a good idea to give interviews after a month and a half of his death." For Cathy, it was clear that the Lugner clan would not forgive such a thing: "In my opinion, the dismissal is a very clear statement from the family about Simone and the wedding."