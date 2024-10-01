Two perpetrators flee
Robber kidnaps pizza owner’s car after robbery
It is one of the "strangest" robberies in a long time that took place in a pizzeria in Attnang-Puchheim (Upper Austria). According to the three perpetrators, they had not planned the crime, the robbery "just happened". The trio, two suspects are on the run, also just happened to have a weapon with them and just happened to rob the victim's car.
At around 11 pm, the robbers drove up in front of the small pizzeria in Attnang-Puchheim. A 21-year-old Viennese man, his friend of the same age and another unknown man entered the restaurant. The 21-year-old went to the bar and suddenly pulled a blank pistol from his waistband and pointed it wordlessly in the direction of the 33-year-old restaurant owner and his 25-year-old employee, who was also behind the bar.
Accident with car of prey
While the two Turks fled from the restaurant past the other robbers waiting at the door, the pistolero tried to loot the slot machine and knocked it over. He then grabbed several electronic items and spirits, loaded them into the pizza owner's car and sped off. He didn't get far, crashed the VW Golf and was quickly apprehended by the police. The heavily intoxicated Viennese with a migration background - his alcohol level was 1.24 per mille - still had his loot and weapon with him.
The second 21-year-old - whom the arrested man knew and gave his name - and the third accomplice - whom he allegedly did not know - were able to flee. But they apparently returned about two hours later. Witnesses saw the duo breaking into the pub at around midnight - but also escaping again. It is now suspected that it was also the duo from Vienna.
"Just wanted to drive around"
The 21-year-old who was caught has since sobered up and has already been questioned in custody. "He says that they hadn't planned a robbery. They were just driving around in the area and wanted to drink alcohol. The robbery just happened. As far as we know at the moment, there is no connection between the suspects and the victim," says Barbara Rumplmayr from the public prosecutor's office in Wels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
