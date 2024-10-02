Spielberg vs. Salzburg
DTM boss: “Two races in Austria are conceivable”
The DTM races at the Red Bull Ring are a tradition. But the Salzburgring also wants to have the race! How much Austria can the German championship take? The "Krone" asked the ADAC organizers.
The DTM loves coming to Austria. For the 15th time since 2001, the renowned racing series made a guest appearance in Spielberg at the weekend. But there is internal competition for the red-white-red race of the German championship: the Salzburgring.
A stone's throw from Munich
"The big advantage there is that the circuit is very close to the German border and only about an hour's drive from the huge conurbation of Munich," explained Thomas Voss, ADAC Head of Motorsport and guardian of the future of the DTM, to the "Krone" in Spielberg.
In Salzburg, the plan to take the race away from the Red Bull Ring is openly discussed. This is also confirmed by Voss: "We are in constant communication with the Salzburgring, but there are still a few points to clarify. A lot of things are necessary for modern motorsport these days. For example in the areas of safety, track layout and spectator comfort."
Fans demand comfort
The Red Bull Ring meets the highest criteria of the FIA and FIM motorsport world associations and has hosted both Formula 1 and MotoGP for years. The Salzburgring, on the other hand, has not hosted an event of international relevance since 2014 (when the World Touring Car Championship arrived).
"Nowadays, people expect weather-protected grandstands and DTM fans must be able to enter the paddock," Voss writes in the Salzburg team's task list, but adds: "In principle, two races in Austria are also conceivable."
Good news for both circuits! In the medium term, the DTM wants to expand its calendar anyway: "We have decided on eight races again for 2025, but our goal is to get back to twelve races at some point."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.