Beauty-OP lie test
Ariana Grande faces big beauty surgery question
Is it all real or the work of a talented beauty doctor? A question that many fans have asked themselves at the sight of Ariana Grande. Now the 32-year-old has finally clarified the situation and underwent a lie detector test. The answers are surprising - even to the singer herself!
"Vanity Fair" invited Ariana Grande to take a lie detector test and had her "Wicked" colleague Cynthia Erivo ask the questions that have been bothering many for years: "Have you had a nose job?"
"No," answered the 32-year-old - and truthfully, according to the lie detector! According to Grande, she has not had any help with her breasts or chin either.
Is everything real with Ariana?
And what about her eyes? "I only found out about the Fox Eye Lift when it was suggested to me and I said 'thank you'," laughed the beauty, confirming that she hadn't had any help with this part of her face either.
But the bottom, the beauty doc had a hand in that, didn't he? "Yes," Grande countered - a lie! "Thanks, that's not my thing," said the singer mischievously.
"Have you had a facelift?" Erivo probed further. "No, not yet. I'm open." However, Ariana Grande did admit to beauty optimization: "I had filler and Botox in different areas, but I stopped four years ago."
Moon landing a fake?
However, Grande's answer to the question of whether she believed the 1969 moon landing was a fake was not quite so clear. "N... one?" she stuttered. "Not conclusive," said the lie detector.
And while Erivo was amused, her "Wicked" colleague was quite surprised by the result.
