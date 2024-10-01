Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Beauty-OP lie test

Ariana Grande faces big beauty surgery question

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 18:00

Is it all real or the work of a talented beauty doctor? A question that many fans have asked themselves at the sight of Ariana Grande. Now the 32-year-old has finally clarified the situation and underwent a lie detector test. The answers are surprising - even to the singer herself!

0 Kommentare

"Vanity Fair" invited Ariana Grande to take a lie detector test and had her "Wicked" colleague Cynthia Erivo ask the questions that have been bothering many for years: "Have you had a nose job?"

"No," answered the 32-year-old - and truthfully, according to the lie detector! According to Grande, she has not had any help with her breasts or chin either. 

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande can be seen together in the movie "Wicked" and have now taken the lie detector test. (Bild: APA/AFP/Jonathan NACKSTRAND)
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande can be seen together in the movie "Wicked" and have now taken the lie detector test.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Jonathan NACKSTRAND)

Is everything real with Ariana?
And what about her eyes? "I only found out about the Fox Eye Lift when it was suggested to me and I said 'thank you'," laughed the beauty, confirming that she hadn't had any help with this part of her face either. 

But the bottom, the beauty doc had a hand in that, didn't he? "Yes," Grande countered - a lie! "Thanks, that's not my thing," said the singer mischievously.

"Have you had a facelift?" Erivo probed further. "No, not yet. I'm open." However, Ariana Grande did admit to beauty optimization: "I had filler and Botox in different areas, but I stopped four years ago."

Moon landing a fake?
However, Grande's answer to the question of whether she believed the 1969 moon landing was a fake was not quite so clear. "N... one?" she stuttered. "Not conclusive," said the lie detector.

And while Erivo was amused, her "Wicked" colleague was quite surprised by the result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf