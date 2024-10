State Secretary for Culture Mayer resigns from office

Kogler: Taking office "at the most difficult time imaginable"

Until a new government is formed, the cultural agenda will be taken over by Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens). "Andrea Mayer has taken over the post of State Secretary for Arts and Culture at the most difficult time imaginable for the sector, during the coronavirus crisis," he thanked. Mayer had "worked with all her strength and expertise as well as with great sensitivity for the Austrian art and culture scene", said Kogler