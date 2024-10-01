Worries came true
Verstappen: “Exactly what I warned about!”
Jos Verstappen feels vindicated after all the departures from the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. "This is exactly what I warned about," the father of world champion Max Verstappen told the Dutch edition of "Motorsport-total.com".
Background: At the beginning of the season, reports about team boss Christian Horner caused unrest in the bull stable. The Englishman was alleged to have sexually harassed at least one female employee. Even if the investigations did not yield any results, the mood in the team is likely to have changed.
With Adrian Newey (Aston Martin), Jonathan Wheatley (Audi) and Will Courtenay (McLaren), Red Bull has lost three important employees. A circumstance that has now also had an impact on the results. The last GP victory was a full nine races ago, and McLaren has taken the lead in the constructors' championship.
"There are simply too many people"
Verstappen saw it coming. "The team then says: 'Oh, it doesn't matter, we've got someone else to do it', but there are just too many people. And then Max is asked questions about it every time. It's just not good what's happening there at the moment," grumbled the 52-year-old Dutchman.
Of course, he also had critical words for Horner, with whom he has been at loggerheads for several months. "He always sugarcoats it," said the ex-driver towards the team boss. Sooner or later, however, the racing team will run out of excuses, Verstappen is convinced.
