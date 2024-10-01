Scandal in the royal family
Mette-Marit’s son had so many drugs in his blood!
Marius Borg Høiby, the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is once again making headlines - and this time they are particularly explosive! It has now been revealed that Høiby had no alcohol in his blood when he was arrested in August, but three different drugs!
After a violent incident against his ex-girlfriend, Høiby was arrested on August 4 and had to undergo a blood test.
The result, which the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang" has now published, is shocking: While Høiby had previously claimed to have only acted while "intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine", the test carried out on the afternoon of the day of his arrest showed not only cocaine, but also ecstasy and cannabis in his blood.
Assault and damage to property
Hoiby was arrested in Oslo on August 4 for assault and damage to property. He later admitted in a statement that he had physically assaulted and injured his girlfriend. "After an argument, I committed assault under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and destroyed objects in an apartment," it said. His lawyer confirmed that Hoiby pleaded guilty.
No-contact order broken
In September, the 27-year-old was temporarily detained again after he allegedly broke the no-contact order with his victim. According to Norwegian media, he was taken away by police during his second arrest in a hunting lodge where he was staying with a known criminal.
After Høiby's first arrest, other ex-girlfriends came forward, also accusing him of violence and threats. According to media reports, Høiby had already caused his mother Mette-Marit, who is married to the Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon, great distress.
Thefts after a party
According to one report, he is said to have thrown wild parties at Skaugum Manor, the residence of the crown prince's family. After one of these parties, items were allegedly stolen from the apartment.
Although Marius Borg Høiby is not officially a member of the royal family, as the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit he has close ties to the Norwegian royal family from a previous relationship. This revelation has made waves all the more intense.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.