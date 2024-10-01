In almost all sectors
Tyrol: increase in unemployment for a year
The AMS in Tyrol has no good news at the start of the new month. "We have been observing an increase in unemployment for twelve months now," says regional managing director Sabine Platzer-Werlberger. She is hoping for a turnaround in the new year.
As of September 30, 13,846 people were registered as unemployed in Tyrol. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 1,781 people or 14.8 percent. 2281 people are currently taking part in AMS Tirol training measures. This puts the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent, an increase of 0.5 percent compared to the previous year.
Despite this development, we are hoping for a trend reversal in 2025 and expect a slight decrease in unemployment figures.
Sabine Platzer-Werlberger
Best value in comparison with other federal states
Tyrol is still in the best position compared to other federal states. However, the fact that unemployment in the "Holy Land" has been rising continuously for a year now is a cause for concern for the AMS. "Despite this development, we are hoping for a trend reversal in 2025 and are expecting a slight decrease in unemployment figures," says Managing Director Sabine Platzer-Werlberger.
Almost all sectors are affected
Almost all sectors are affected. "There was an above-average increase in the number of unemployed in freelance, scientific and technical services (+23.4% or +78), public administration (+19.8% or +70), trade (+18.7% or +360), manufacturing (+18.3% or +200) and transport and storage (+15.8% or +132). Unemployment is also above the previous year's level in accommodation and food services (+14.0% or +386), other business services (+13.1% or +163) and construction (+4.7% or +33)," the analysts calculate.
Apprentices still in high demand
At the same time as the rise in unemployment, there has been a decline in job vacancies. "At the end of September, 6977 immediately available vacancies were registered with AMS Tirol, which corresponds to a year-on-year decrease of 9.8% or 757 vacancies."
Good news for young Tyroleans: apprentices are still urgently needed. There are currently 1645 apprenticeship vacancies. On the other hand, there are "only" 538 young people who are immediately available.
