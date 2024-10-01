Success and scandal
Controversial baseball legend Pete Rose passes away
US baseball legend Pete Rose is dead. The former idol, whose successes were overshadowed by a betting scandal, died on Monday in the US state of Nevada at the age of 83, according to the authorities.
Rose was denied induction into baseball's Hall of Fame because of the scandal. He also made headlines in the USA for having a child out of wedlock and filing false tax returns, which earned him five months in prison.
Rose set a record with 4256 hits. When he became the sole record holder in September 1985, the then US President Ronald Reagan called him to congratulate the then 44-year-old. Rose played a total of 24 years in the US professional MLB league, 18 of them for the Cincinnati Reds. He was named to the All-Star team 17 times and won the championship, the so-called World Series, three times.
"Through hell in a petrol suit"
"I went through hell in a gasoline suit to play baseball," was a well-known saying of Rose, who was known as a hard worker. Reds principal owner Bob Castellini paid tribute to him as one of the toughest competitors the game had ever seen. "We must never forget what he accomplished."
The league condoled in a brief statement on Platform X. MLB launched an investigation into Rose in 1989 over allegations that he bet on baseball games, including Cincinnati's. Rose repeatedly denied the allegations, but agreed to a lifetime ban. He later admitted that he now bets on baseball legally. "I don't believe betting is morally wrong. I don't even believe that betting on baseball is morally wrong," Rose wrote in 2019.
Trump: "That's so ridiculous"
His supporters also include Donald Trump, who in 2015 - even before he was elected US President - declared that he could not believe that Rose had not been inducted into the Hall of Fame. "He paid the price. So ridiculous - let him in," Trump wrote at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
