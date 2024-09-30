Injured
Salzburg striker has to miss out in the premier class
FC Red Bull Salzburg will face French side Stade Brest on Tuesday (18:45, live on Sky). Coach Pep Lijnders will be without a striker for the second match of the league phase in the Champions League. He is out due to injury.
Red Bull Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders was full of anticipation on Monday, as the first Champions League home game of the season awaits the Dutchman and his squad on Tuesday evening.
"It feels good that we're playing in the Champions League," beamed the 41-year-old, who wants to pick up his first points with his Bulls.
Ratkov misses the clash with Stade Brest
Lijnders will not only have to do without the usual suspects. In addition to long-term patient Fernando, the two left-backs Daouda Guindo and Aleksa Terzic, new signing Takumu Kawamura and Maurits Kjaergaard, another player will be missing for the clash with the third-placed team from the previous Ligue 1 season.
Striker Petar Ratkov was absent from the Mozartstädter's final training session and will also not be able to play in the match. As the "Krone" found out, the Serbian, known by everyone as "Ralle", is suffering from a tendon injury in his thigh and will therefore have to miss the premier league match. It is unclear how long he will be out for.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
