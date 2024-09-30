Blue party very strong in GU
FPÖ wins in the suburban belt: “Our core clientele”
The FPÖ has not only triumphed in rural regions and industrial cities, but also in the economically flourishing Graz suburbs. Why do so many people there vote blue? Regional party secretary Stefan Hermann names key issues.
"Krone": Mr. Hermann, whether it's Premstätten, Kalsdorf, Werndorf, Lieboch or your home municipality of Feldkirchen: There are clear FPÖ victories everywhere. What is your explanation for this?
Stefan Hermann: Our core clientele lives here: young families who are suffering from burning issues such as inflation and immigration. They are high achievers and the center of society. Transport is also a huge issue.
Are you referring to the debate about the expansion of the A9 south of Graz, which was canceled by Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler?
Not only that, it's also about transport policy in Graz. A lot of commuters live in the Graz-Umgebung district. There are no parking spaces in Graz and roads are closed. Anyone who manages to get their children to kindergarten or school and then gets to work on time has achieved a lot.
Do you fear that the frustration has run its course and that many protest voters will no longer vote for the FPÖ in the regional elections?
No, the mood is gigantic, as we notice when we travel around the country with Mario Kunasek. It's very different to ten years ago. We are therefore very confident that we will manage the "hat trick" after our victories in the EU and National Council elections. But it's not a foregone conclusion, we haven't won a single vote yet.
What impact will the coalition negotiations in Vienna have?if the FPÖ is thwarted here, that would be very worrying in terms of democratic policy, but would of course strengthen our voter mobilization in Styria. I believe it was a cardinal mistake for Chancellor Nehammer to exclude us on election night.
