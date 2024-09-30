Vorteilswelt
Rape trial

Rapist as the victim of a women’s conspiracy

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 16:47

This perpetrator-victim reversal is almost breathtaking: an alleged multiple rapist is on trial today in Wels. And of all people, the women who got together to put a stop to it are supposedly to blame. It didn't help, the man was sentenced (not legally binding).

0 Kommentare

He has a knack for women - as a dance teacher and mineral dealer. But the charmer (43) has an ugly dark side. On Monday, the accused stood trial in Wels for sexual assault, aggravated assault and five counts of rape. The defendant, who has six previous convictions, pleaded not guilty.

According to an expert opinion, he has a combined personality disorder, is narcissistic and dissocial, as the public prosecutor explained: "He has two faces. If everything goes his way, he is sweet and nice. If that doesn't work, he uses violence."

A "G'spusi" who no longer wanted to sleep with him was tied up by the Tyrolean and strangled with a rope, according to the indictment.

Several women had joined forces to put a stop to it. Lawyer Michael Lanzinger relied on a kind of conspiracy theory: his client was the victim of these offended women. 

It didn't help, however, and the man was ultimately sentenced to six years' unconditional imprisonment. The verdict is not yet final, however, as the defendant has asked for three days to think it over.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Gantner
