Zahara gave Angelina Jolie red carpet competition

Jolie went on to reveal that her sons had worked backstage on the movie, which is why they had experienced many of the highs and lows during filming. "They saw how I learned to sing, how I rehearsed, they saw how nervous I was. They were there when I had to do it for the first time and I was terrified, and they were there when I broke down crying. So it was an exciting time for us, bringing us closer together in a different way."