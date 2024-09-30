Vorteilswelt
With kids at the premiere

Zahara gave Angelina Jolie red carpet competition

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 10:03

Angelina Jolie once again caused a flurry of flashbulbs at the New York Film Festival - not least because she was accompanied on the red carpet. She attended the premiere of her film "Maria" with three of her six children.

0 Kommentare

The premiere of "Maria" in New York became a family affair for Angelina Jolie. The actress, who looked beautiful in her white dress, posed for the photographers with her offspring.

Zahara in Hollywood style
And they proved that they were already little pros in the spotlight. While Maddox and Pax, who has recovered well after his serious accident with a BMX bike in the summer, made a cool appearance in their suits, Zahara in particular gave her mom a run for her money.

Zahara gave mom Angelina Jolie a run for her money.
Zahara gave mom Angelina Jolie a run for her money.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

The 19-year-old wore a silk dress that was color-coordinated with her famous mother's look. And in the flowing slip dress, the student looked like a true Hollywood star!

For Jolie, it was certainly an honor that her children had accompanied her to her film premiere. The support of her offspring "simply means everything" to her, she enthused in an interview with "Extra". 

Jolie can rely on children
"You know, before you start doing these things, you're always a bit nervous," the 49-year-old explained. "But they just said: 'No matter what, mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.' You just have that moment where the people who are there for you tell you: success or failure, they care about you."

Angelia Jolie raved about her children at the premiere of "Maria".
Angelia Jolie raved about her children at the premiere of "Maria".
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jolie went on to reveal that her sons had worked backstage on the movie, which is why they had experienced many of the highs and lows during filming. "They saw how I learned to sing, how I rehearsed, they saw how nervous I was. They were there when I had to do it for the first time and I was terrified, and they were there when I broke down crying. So it was an exciting time for us, bringing us closer together in a different way."

They had therefore resolved to "just have a nice evening" for the premiere, Jolie concluded with a smile.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
