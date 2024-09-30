Styria votes in 8 weeks: Will there be a duel?

Greens will hardly be able to maintain their result

The Greens are struggling with the result. The sharp drop in Graz (from 25 to 15 percent) is particularly painful, as this is the Green stronghold that usually makes up for the weak results in the regions. In 2019, the Greens sailed to success in the slipstream of the Fridays for Future movement, which was popular at the time, and their six seats in the provincial parliament will be hard to hold on to.