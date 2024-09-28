Artistic legacy destroyed in major fire

Extinguishing water flowed in torrents from the ceiling

Although the couple were able to enter the premises briefly on Friday, they were unable to save any works of art. "The extinguishing water was pouring from the ceiling. The water must have been 20 centimeters high in the room," says Schüßler in an interview with the "Krone". But the firefighters would have had no other chance. And that is why the couple assume that the artistic heritage has been completely lost. After all, a large number of watercolors had been stored in the rooms, which could have been completely destroyed by the massive water ingress.