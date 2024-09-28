Rapid and the fans: rejection of “higher powers”

"They can forget about it"

It remains to be seen how realistically all of this can be implemented. One person was not entirely convinced by Wrabetz's approach in his direct reply to Sky: expert Thomas Silberberger. According to the expert, "you can forget about the clubs being able to solve everything themselves without help from the legislator". He recommends taking a look at the Milan or Rome derby. There are "no stewards at the entrance to the fan sectors, but armed carabinieri. They ask every stadium visitor for ID, there is no full body search. And they don't care if there are still 10,000 fans outside the stadium at kick-off." Working groups would be of no use now, the issue had to be raised to a "higher level".