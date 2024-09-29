Too few donors
The current plasma shortage affects us all
Since coronavirus, there has been a striking decline in the number of blood plasma donors. This has an impact on medicines, as many have blood plasma as an important component and many people benefit from the medicines. It is now hoped that more donors will be found again
80 percent of Austrians will need a drug that requires human blood plasma at some point in their lives. It is used for antibody deficiencies or as a tissue adhesive during operations. And that is why plasma donations are so important. However, the number of donors has fallen sharply since the coronavirus pandemic: Monthly donations fell by around 23 percent.
Many donors have been lost
"The changes in the world of work since the pandemic have affected plasma donations. The shift to working from home has obviously made it more difficult for many potential donors to integrate regular donations into their everyday lives," Leonhard Heinzl, Center Director of the BioLife Plasma Center Linz Campus, is certain. Young people are also donating less.
Money and a health check
A plasma donation takes between 45 and 60 minutes. But not only does it potentially save a life, it also has personal benefits. You receive 39 euros per collection, you can come up to 50 times a year - that would be 1950 euros. You also have the advantage of receiving a free health check. This means that any health problems can be detected at an early stage.
Anyone between the ages of 18 and 60 who weighs more than 50 kilos can donate. "The donation makes an important contribution to patient care and supports medical research," says Martin Forstner, Center Manager of BioLife in Wels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
