Company robbed
Valuable “loss”: trio siphons off gold dust
A large company in Upper Carinthia is said to have "lost" a considerable amount of precious metal over the years. Now three suspicious "gold diggers" have been uncovered.
For years, the three suspects are said to have "earned" an illegal extra income unnoticed as part of their work for a major international company in Upper Carinthia. This was done with gold waste that was generated during the complex production of high-tech products. The valuable precious metal, which is stored under the highest security precautions at the company site, is used by the company to evaporate the production goods.
And this also produces a lot of glittering waste. This is then collected in liquid form and under strict regulations by the responsible employees and subsequently delivered to an external company, which then literally washes the contaminated gold clean again and delivers it back to the contract company in its pure form.
A classic cycle, one would think. After all, some of the precious metal dust has apparently been "lost" along the way. The loss calculated by the production company was too great. And so, with the help of the alerted detectives, they finally laid in wait and actually caught two of the suspected gold thieves.
One suspect (still) at large
According to "Krone" information, the duo was taken to Klagenfurt prison on Wednesday. The third suspect is allegedly still being sought. It is not known how the trio managed to trick the strictly monitored gold circulation system and divert precious metals in the kilogram range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
