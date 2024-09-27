"Hinti" also criticized
Vadlau and “Hinti” – where is the role model effect?
Olympic champion Lara Vadlau posted a speeding video (see below) on Instagram, but took it down again after a short time. Our ex-football star Hinteregger probably knocked over a fan - even heroes make mistakes. .
Top athletes should be role models. Especially former national soccer team stars or Olympic champions. In this case, we are talking about European Cup winner Martin Hinteregger and our sailing golden girl Lara Vadlau. However, both have not fulfilled their role as "idols" for young people as much as they should. . .
On the road near Velden at 252 km/h
Vadlau recently posted a video on Instagram with more than 1200 likes - which can be seen on krone.at - in which a person speeds along the highway at 252 km/h. In a Porsche on the A2 between Villach and Velden - where the speed limit is 130 km/h. According to Maria Rainerin herself, it wasn't her - as her dad Ernst explains. "Lara drives a Skoda and not a Porsche - she is not the person on the video. Danger is a Bosnian woman."
Four things are needed for an administrative report: the means of the crime, i.e. the car and license plate number. An exact time of the crime, a person and a location.
Waltraud DULLNIGG, Polizeisprecherin Kärnten
Too little evidence, according to the police
Legally, the 30-year-old - who has already removed the video from the internet - is unlikely to face any consequences. Carinthian police spokeswoman Waltraud Dullnigg explains: "Four things are needed for an administrative report: the means of the crime, i.e. the car and its license plate number. An exact time of the crime, a person and a location." None of this is really the case. In other words: Lara is off the hook - whether she did it or not.
"Hinti" charged with assault
Martin Hinteregger, on the other hand, is likely to have a harder time. After he allegedly pushed a fan during a match in Mittlern, the latter filed a charge of assault against the coach of lower-league team Sirnitz. The presumption of innocence applies. "Hinti" - who has also been suspended by the Carinthian association for the time being - will probably have to answer for his actions in court, especially as there are eyewitnesses and a video of the incident.
The down-to-earth ex-Frankfurt legionnaire, who is so popular everywhere, also insists that he did not do it. The internet community largely backs their former crowd favorite.
In any case, the fact is that neither violence nor speeding are to be tolerated. But it is also a fact that our sporting heroes are only human. They make mistakes. Like all of us.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.