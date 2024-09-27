Vadlau and “Hinti” – where is the role model effect?

Too little evidence, according to the police

Legally, the 30-year-old - who has already removed the video from the internet - is unlikely to face any consequences. Carinthian police spokeswoman Waltraud Dullnigg explains: "Four things are needed for an administrative report: the means of the crime, i.e. the car and its license plate number. An exact time of the crime, a person and a location." None of this is really the case. In other words: Lara is off the hook - whether she did it or not.