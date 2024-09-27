Furnishing his apartment with stolen goods

In the end, however, the handcuffs clicked: A store employee had observed the thief stealing and alerted the police. During his interrogation, the unemployed man admitted to the crimes, but he was still not able to avoid a prison sentence. This was not changed by the closing statement of his defense lawyer, who said: "There is only the remorseful confession and the hope that the defendant will start working at some point." The final sentence is: 15 months in prison, ten of which are suspended, and restitution of around 1,600 euros. It is unclear when the private parties will see their money. Or to put it in the words of the offender: "The injured parties will get their money when I have money."