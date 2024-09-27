Friday For Future Festival
Grassmayr junction closed for hours on Friday
Drivers should avoid Innsbruck's Südring and the Grassmayr junction for hours on Friday afternoon if possible. The organization Fridays For Future is holding a street festival there.
From 1.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., Olympiastrasse between Südbahnstrasse and Leopoldstrasse will be closed to traffic in the westbound direction, according to the police. Only the two eastbound lanes will remain open. Traffic jams formed on the alternative and detour routes heading west.
The reason for the road closure is a street party organized by Fridays For Future from 2 to 6 pm. According to the police, the gathering had been registered in good time and had not been prohibited.
The flood disaster has clearly shown how the climate crisis is becoming a threat to the lives of us all - this must be the turning point in climate policy. All parties are called upon to provide answers to the climate crisis.
Salome Lanz, Fridays For Future Innsbruck
Political exchange before the election
The organizers of the meeting explained that they wanted to invite people to a political exchange two days before the National Council elections - with a focus on climate policy. The intersection was chosen deliberately because "different people come together at an intersection".
Information on the election will be provided at the event, and there will also be an opportunity for all visitors to speak on stage themselves. A children's program and musical contributions are also planned, including the band Bluatschink.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
