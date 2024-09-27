Schlager is the biggest hit for Salzburg’s fans

A brief pleasure?

It remains to be seen whether this will be short-lived or whether Schlager - as many Salzburg fans had hoped - will be able to regularly guard the Bulls' goal again from now on. When asked by "Krone" about his position on the issue, Lijnders said: "I'm glad that we have two experienced goalkeepers. We need someone there who can lead and speak. He did a great job (in the Cup), so everyone is happy."