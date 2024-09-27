Jubilation over return
Schlager is the biggest hit for Salzburg’s fans
The Bulls' goalkeeper is a big favorite with the fans. Coach Pepijn Lijnders rejoices: "We all want to see him with a smile on his face!"
We all want to see him on the pitch! Right back on Saturday," wrote Thomas. "Our true number 1," said Roland. "Please only put Schlager in goal," commented Michi. "Finally a Salzburger in the starting eleven again! Pep, keep it up! We want Alex in goal," Alexander made clear.
First appearance since the end of April
There were plenty of comments of this kind after Salzburg's commanding 4:0 away win in the Cup at regional league side Wiener Viktoria. The joy among the supporters of the Bulls was enormous. The 28-year-old was back between the posts for the red-white-red runners-up for the first time in almost five months - his last appearance came in a 2-2 draw against Sturm Graz on April 28 - and he did a good job.
The Bulls were hardly challenged defensively in Stockerau, but Schlager had to make one save in the early stages - and he did so brilliantly. "I'm very happy that Alex is back," said coach Pep Lijnders. "We all want to see him healthy and playing with a smile on his face." The veteran definitely had that on his return. The Austrian team goalkeeper's relief was huge.
A brief pleasure?
It remains to be seen whether this will be short-lived or whether Schlager - as many Salzburg fans had hoped - will be able to regularly guard the Bulls' goal again from now on. When asked by "Krone" about his position on the issue, Lijnders said: "I'm glad that we have two experienced goalkeepers. We need someone there who can lead and speak. He did a great job (in the Cup), so everyone is happy."
Lijnders added that he knew about the special relationship between the fans and the keeper when he arrived, but was forced to act due to his injury.
The Dutchman then immediately made Janis Blaswich captain and thus made it clear that the German would be his number one. Diplomatically, he said again: "I've always said: Alex will play games, Janis too."
Distribution is unclear
It is unclear how the playing time will be distributed. Blaswich will probably be in goal again on Saturday against Vienna Austria (17). Even if the fans, for whom Schlager is the biggest hit, won't like it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.