Climate change has an impact on beer production

More environmentally friendly production

The breweries themselves are responding to the changes on various levels: Firstly, they are increasingly relying on winter barley or barley that is grown in the fall. Secondly, many breweries are trying to stock up on regionally produced barley and hops through long-term purchase agreements. In general, the issue of environmentally friendly production is becoming increasingly important for breweries, especially as society is changing and consumer expectations are rising as a result.