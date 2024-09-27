Trial in Innsbruck
Drunkenly crashed onto McDonald’s terrace
After a party on Krampus Day, two drunk Tyroleans caused some hair-raising scenes in a company car. Thanks to a lot of luck, there were no serious consequences, but one of them was the trial.
After the party in Brixlegg on December 5 last year, the two young adults had the inglorious idea of getting drunk in a company car and driving off in the direction of Zillertal.
The two men didn't get very far: at around 1.20 am, the car left the road, first hit an advertising sign and then finally came to a standstill on the McDonald's terrace in Schlitters.
First defendant: Driving was "not the best idea"
The driver, who was the first defendant to appear before Judge Theresa Posch, ruefully admitted that it "wasn't the best idea". At the time, however, he had "thought too little" and the car in question was simply "available". What made the idea even worse: the first defendant had no driver's license and 1.2 per mille alcohol in his blood.
I made the mistake of allowing him to drive the car and not preventing him from doing so.
Contributory offender has since "turned his life around"
The second defendant ultimately got off without a conviction. "I made the mistake of allowing him to drive the car and not stopping him," he said. The "contributory offender", who was also drunk, finally stated that he had "turned his life upside down" since the incident.
Diversion and fine
In any case, the man is now - as part of the diversion - not allowed to reoffend for a probationary period of two years. His buddy at the time, on the other hand, has to pay a fine of 1800 euros and pay off the car damage of 5600 euros.
Luck in misfortune
In any case, the two men were lucky in their reckless driving. No one was sitting on the terrace of the restaurant - probably due to the cold and, above all, the time of day. Posch also emphasized this luck in her reasons for the verdict and pointed out that "you can fuck up once", but that she didn't want to see them in court a second time. The verdict is not legally binding.
