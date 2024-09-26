Mette-Marit shocked
The cozy residence of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in Skaugum was broken into after Marius Borg Høiby, Mette-Marit's 27-year-old son, had a wild party there. A nightmare for the Norwegian royal family!
The Norwegian newspaper "Se og Hør" reports that members of a well-known motorcycle gang stole valuable items that are of great importance to both the Crown and the family after the party.
Unidentified man speeds through apartment on Segway
A video shows an unknown man riding a Segway through the future royal couple's private apartment while items are strewn across the floor. The stolen objects included valuable silver cutlery, which was allegedly to be sold at an auction house.
Arrested twice
The burglary report comes just a few weeks after Høiby was arrested in Oslo on August 4 on charges of assault and damage to property. A second arrest followed on September 13, when he was partying in a hunting lodge with a known criminal.
In a statement, Høiby admitted that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed objects in her apartment.
The charges against Høiby have since been extended: In addition to assault, he is charged with negligent behavior, violations of a no-contact order and alleged abuse in close relationships with two other women. There is also a charge of threatening a fourth person.
No official role
Høiby, who comes from a previous relationship with the crown princess, is a member of the Norwegian royal family, but has no official role in the royal house. He grew up in the residence together with his half-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.
The Skaugum residence, which Mette-Marit and Haakon have lived in with their family since 2003, is actually considered a safe retreat for the Norwegian royal family. The break-in now raises questions about the security of the property, which was recently extensively renovated.
