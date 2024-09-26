No social plan
Dismissals at chocolate company: trade union fumes
After the planned relocation of the traditional Salzburg Schokolade company in Grödig, employees were hoping for a social plan. This is now not coming. The trade union is furious, accusing "immoral and scandalous behavior" and threatening to take each individual case to court if necessary.
"We will examine every single dismissal and, if necessary, take legal action" - with these words, the Pro-Ge trade union announces legal action against Salzburg Schokolade. As reported by "Krone", the company is relocating production to Romania.
Social plan rejected
A social plan for the employees was rejected. For Pro-Ge, this is absolutely "immoral and scandalous behavior". Employees are threatened with dismissal despite protection against dismissal. This affects women on maternity leave and works council members, for example. "The employees are being dragged to court" is the accusation leveled at the traditional company.
The management refuses to spend money on negotiating a social plan for the employees and prefers to spend the money on lawyers and court proceedings.
Pro-Ge Landesgeschäftsführer Daniel Mühlberger
"The management refuses to take money in hand to negotiate a social plan for the employees and prefers to spend the money on lawyers and legal proceedings," Pro-Ge regional managing director Daniel Mühlberger summarizes.
And Mühlberger adds: "In addition, the management of Salzburg Schokolade is now paying a considerable monthly amount to a temporary employment agency in order to fulfill existing orders."
