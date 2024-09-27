Kick-off in Graz
The 99ers’ home opener in the “Bunker” should be a hit
Against VSV on Friday (19.30), it's not just the players who are in demand, the Styrian fans also have a duty to their team. In the last few years, the Graz team has been unable to get anything out of their home ice hockey opener. This time, a question mark hovers over the squad.
The Graz 99ers start their first home game of the season on Friday (7.30 pm) against VSV. The newly formed ice hockey club will be hoping for a packed grandstand as they return to Liebenau with maximum points from their two opening games away from home.
Free entry for "orange" youngsters
Where a special promotion was presented on Wednesday: all fans under the age of 18 are admitted to the standing area free of charge at home matches - provided they wear the team color orange at the box office.
"There were a lot of good things in the first two games, but also some things that should have gone better," analyzed sporting director Philipp Pinter. The strong Austrian core was particularly impressive: "Paul Huber was aggressive in front of goal in the power play (one PP goal each against Vienna and Innsbruck). He has a good instinct, it's going to be a great year for him."
"Michi Schiechl also played two good games (goal for the decisive 3:1 against Innsbruck). He has an insanely good motor, is outstanding when outnumbered and drives the entire fourth line. It felt like he won every duel," said Pinter.
But it was a bitter pill to swallow: a virus paralyzed a large part of the team recently. Fortunately, the "sick bay" was cleared on Thursday and only two players had to miss training. "We got away with a graze," said a delighted Pinter. "Lukas Kainz will probably miss out, but Casey Bailey could make his debut for us."
How the last opening games went
The fans have had little joy with the first home games of the season recently. In the past three years, the 99ers have left the ice as losers every time, winning only four of their home openers in ten years (see table).
Opening home games for the 99ers
2023: 2:3 against Vienna Capitals (1,999 fans)
2022: 2:3 against Asiago (1,357 fans)
2021: 2:3 n.V. against Dornbirn (2,021 fans)
2020: 6:4 against Fehervar (707 fans)
2019: 2:1 n.V against Vienna Capitals (2,412 fans)
2018: 4:2 against VSV (2,533 fans)
2017: 2:3 against Black Wings Linz (2,791 fans)
2016: 1:2 n.V. against Innsbruck (3,352 fans)
2015: 0:1 against Bolzano (2,890 fans)
2014: 5:1 against Dornbirn (2,920 fans)
After all: 2018 saw a 4:2 win against VSV in the first home game - in the third round and immediately after an away win in Innsbruck, just like this year! There were around 2,500 fans in the hall back then, and never since have so many attended a home opener. This also makes it clear where the bar is set for the fans on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
