After the flood disaster
Population feels insufficiently informed
In view of the risk of flooding, Austrians want pragmatic preventative measures, more information and a clear legal framework for protection in the event of an incident. In addition, a further 80 million euros will be made available to those affected by the recent flood disaster. Estimated damages worth up to 600 to 700 million euros are expected.
According to a KFV survey, Austrians want pragmatic prevention measures, more information and a clear legal framework for protection in the event of a flood. In the representative survey, 57% of over 1000 respondents stated that they felt insufficiently informed about protection and prevention measures.
The high level of support for a legal framework is particularly striking: 89% of respondents were in favor of clearer and uniform regulations on compensation. Natural disaster insurance that benefits all citizens is also seen as a promising measure.
A clear majority of 53% believe that more needs to be done for prevention in Austria, while a further 40% at least partially agree with this opinion.
Helpers' efforts appreciated
The respondents were enthusiastic about the efforts of the emergency services during the recent floods: the fire department, the Red Cross and the Austrian Armed Forces had "delivered top performances for the people" in the midst of the disaster.
A further 80 million euros for those affected by the floods
A further 80 million euros will be made available for those affected by the recent flood disaster. The funds will be used to implement urgently needed measures in the areas of hydraulic engineering and torrent and avalanche control as well as the restoration of damaged dams, the securing of slopes or damage to drinking water or sewage pipes.
At the round table with the main affected provinces of Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Vienna, Burgenland and Styria, initial conclusions were drawn from the recent flood events and discussions were held on "how existing flood protection systems can be further improved and adapted to the climate", according to Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP).
The extreme extent of the recent storm disaster in eastern Austria requires a joint effort. Unfortunately, the damage also affected numerous flood protection facilities.
Since the 2002 floods, the Ministry of Agriculture has invested more than 2.2 billion euros in protection against natural hazards, triggering investments of around 4.4 billion euros in flood protection.
"To date, around 2000 protection projects have been implemented in Austria every year. "Ecological flood protection in these projects has been common practice for a quarter of a century," says Totschnig.
The insurance industry is expecting massive amounts of damage after the recent storms in Austria.
High losses expected, many of them uninsured
According to the Austrian Insurance Association (VVO), losses worth up to 600 to 700 million euros are expected. However, this only represents a small proportion of the actual damage incurred, as many people are not insured against flood or storm damage.
