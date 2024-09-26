Use of home office is declining significantly

"A considerable proportion of managers continue to fear that working time in the home office will be used for private purposes," explains Bettina Kubicek, Professor of Work and Organizational Psychology at the University of Graz. "Although there may be such cases, studies show that these concerns are largely unfounded." 44 percent of managers rate the effects of working from home on productivity and performance as positive, 47 percent cannot see any difference between working from home and the office. 76 percent of employees believe they are more productive and efficient at home.