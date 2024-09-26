Students groan under high living costs

The closure cannot be due to demand. "Five to ten people a day come because of the canteen stamp," says Maja Höggerl (VSStÖ), Chairwoman of the ÖH at the University of Graz. With this stamp, the menu in the canteen is subsidized with 90 cents. Now KF students have to travel to the University of Technology to be able to use the stamp. "The point of the canteen is to provide a low-cost lunch for students. Giving that up is wild," says Höggerl. "At a price of less than ten euros for a meal, the private sector simply can't compete."