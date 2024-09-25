Shooting released
The golden jackal will also be hunted from October
The wolf has been hunted repeatedly for months - now the golden jackal is following suit. A corresponding ordinance was recently signed for the first time by the responsible deputy governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ). Reason: impending overpopulation. There is no active monitoring.
"There have been five kills in four years," says Hubert Stock, Wildlife Commissioner of the province of Salzburg, summarizing the killing of livestock by golden jackals. However, the cracks are not the reason for the newly signed regulation. It is the threat of overpopulation.
Stock explains: "The golden jackal originally comes from Asia and is now spreading rapidly into Central Europe via Eastern Europe. It comes to us via Burgenland, Styria, Lower Austria and Upper Austria. The regulation should now intervene to regulate it."
Salzburg follows other federal states
Until now, the golden jackal has not been allowed to be shot in Salzburg - from October 1, 2024, this is set to change until March 15, 2025. Salzburg is thus following in the footsteps of the federal states of Burgenland, Lower and Upper Austria and Styria, which also temporarily release the wild animal for shooting each year. In Tyrol, the golden jackal may be hunted all year round.
Only passive, no active monitoring
Stock cannot and does not want to estimate how many golden jackals there currently are in Salzburg. Passive monitoring is carried out: hikers and hunters report sightings to the state and these are recorded. Active monitoring is not carried out - this would involve proactively searching for the animals in certain areas. A pack was recently reported in Lungau - with seven to eight cubs.
The office of Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) says: "The golden jackal can be hunted. As with all wild animal species in the province, the province of Salzburg also collects data to estimate the population. The jackal is considered a newcomer among the predators."
Svazek himself says: "With the regulation for the golden jackal, we are reacting to the high growth rates and rapid spread. The golden jackal is in a favorable conservation status. By regulating hunting between October 1 and March 15, we are protecting the breeding and rearing phase. In this way, we ensure the protection of our nature and at the same time minimize damage to agriculture."
