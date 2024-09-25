Demand doctor on site
Animal rights activists besiege pig farm in Lower Austria
The dramatic conditions at a pig farm have led to a protest meeting in the district of Mistelbach (Lower Austria). Some of the animal rights activists even entered the barn; the action started on Wednesday morning, claiming that there was "imminent danger". The Association Against Animal Factories wanted to draw attention to the fully slatted floor in particular, which had "once again led to great animal suffering".
Large dents, bitten off tails, serious injuries: The fully slatted floor is the reason for devastating animal suffering at a pig fattening farm in Mistelbach, Lower Austria, and has led to a spontaneous demonstration in front of the fully fattening farm.
"Dramatic conditions" at a full-fattening farm
According to information leaked to the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) on Monday evening, eight of the animal rights activists entered a full-fattening farm in Lower Austria under the strictest hygiene standards "to see the dramatic conditions for themselves". Their suspicions were confirmed: they immediately informed the police.
VGT leader Martin Balluch called on the public health officer to inspect the farm, furthermore "the animals must be helped immediately". The animal rights activists are currently holding out in the pig farm and waiting for the responsible authorities.
ÖVP wants to "leave conditions unchanged"
Balluch is particularly critical of the ÖVP: "Fully slatted floors without straw bedding! These are the conditions that the ÖVP wants to leave unchanged until 2040 and, in truth, forever!" According to the VGT, however, the animals do not have this time. They would need soft straw bedding to be able to lie and burrow comfortably. There is "imminent danger" and the non-profit association is calling on the authorities to intervene immediately in order to "put an immediate end to this cruelty to animals".
Investigations were carried out after the police arrived at the full-fattening farm. Chief inspector Baumschlager reported that the protest was calm. The participants will be charged with unregistered assembly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
