Animal rights activists besiege pig farm in Lower Austria

ÖVP wants to "leave conditions unchanged"

Balluch is particularly critical of the ÖVP: "Fully slatted floors without straw bedding! These are the conditions that the ÖVP wants to leave unchanged until 2040 and, in truth, forever!" According to the VGT, however, the animals do not have this time. They would need soft straw bedding to be able to lie and burrow comfortably. There is "imminent danger" and the non-profit association is calling on the authorities to intervene immediately in order to "put an immediate end to this cruelty to animals".