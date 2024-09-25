How climate change is taking away the air we breathe

Pollen season starts earlier and earlier and lasts longer

The growing season has also become longer: the pollen season starts earlier and earlier and lasts even longer. In addition, new plants have long since taken root here. The weed ragweed (originally native to North America), which is a major problem for the health and agricultural sectors, starts to flower in August. Since last year, there has also been a second flowering phase of ragweed in September and October - as reported by MedUni Vienna's Pollen Service.