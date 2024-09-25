Vorteilswelt
Experts alarmed

How climate change is taking away the air we breathe

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 06:00

Today is World Lung Day. Doctors are sounding the alarm: heatwaves, air pollution and the extreme pollen season are a danger to our health!

comment0 Kommentare

Sahara temperatures and enormous air pollution from ozone, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter are taking their toll on the body. Scientists have long since established that the death rate increases during heatwaves. Our lungs are particularly affected by environmental changes.

Heat and drought have a huge impact on health. More pollutants enter the lungs. (Bild: Patrick Huber)
Heat and drought have a huge impact on health. More pollutants enter the lungs.
(Bild: Patrick Huber)

"We are seeing an increase in symptoms of respiratory diseases that are linked to the deterioration in air quality and the increasing number of extreme weather events," explains Dr. Kai Bromm, Senior Consultant at the REHA Zentrum Münster in Tyrol. Pollen pollution, air pollution and heatwaves in particular contribute to an exacerbation of chronic lung diseases such as COPD or asthma. This increases the health risk.

Ground-level ozone is produced by vehicle emissions and acts as an intensifier of chronic inflammation in the bronchial mucous membranes. In addition, particulate matter penetrates deep into the alveoli and triggers inflammation there as a foreign body. The patient struggles desperately for air.

If you have breathing problems, don't hesitate - see a doctor! (Bild: Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com)
If you have breathing problems, don't hesitate - see a doctor!
(Bild: Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com)

Pollen season starts earlier and earlier and lasts longer
The growing season has also become longer: the pollen season starts earlier and earlier and lasts even longer. In addition, new plants have long since taken root here. The weed ragweed (originally native to North America), which is a major problem for the health and agricultural sectors, starts to flower in August. Since last year, there has also been a second flowering phase of ragweed in September and October - as reported by MedUni Vienna's Pollen Service.

Particulate matter is a major problem. Just like the pollen season, which starts earlier and lasts longer. Pollutants change the allergen content of the pollen. (Bild: MARTIN A JÖCHL)
Particulate matter is a major problem. Just like the pollen season, which starts earlier and lasts longer. Pollutants change the allergen content of the pollen.
(Bild: MARTIN A JÖCHL)

Young people are particularly exposed to the consequences of climate change and environmental pollution, as their lungs are still growing up to the age of 25. Due to their lower body weight, children and adolescents breathe in more pollutants than adults. The consequences are fatal.

Almost one in ten children already affected in study
The long-term LEAD study conducted by the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute confirms the increase in respiratory problems. According to the study, eight percent of the children and teenagers taking part already have lung function below the normal range. Of course, the problem is not limited to Austria.

The European Respiratory Society (ERS), which represents more than 30,000 lung specialists, is therefore calling on the EU Parliament and governments worldwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
