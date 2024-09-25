Experts alarmed
How climate change is taking away the air we breathe
Today is World Lung Day. Doctors are sounding the alarm: heatwaves, air pollution and the extreme pollen season are a danger to our health!
Sahara temperatures and enormous air pollution from ozone, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter are taking their toll on the body. Scientists have long since established that the death rate increases during heatwaves. Our lungs are particularly affected by environmental changes.
"We are seeing an increase in symptoms of respiratory diseases that are linked to the deterioration in air quality and the increasing number of extreme weather events," explains Dr. Kai Bromm, Senior Consultant at the REHA Zentrum Münster in Tyrol. Pollen pollution, air pollution and heatwaves in particular contribute to an exacerbation of chronic lung diseases such as COPD or asthma. This increases the health risk.
Ground-level ozone is produced by vehicle emissions and acts as an intensifier of chronic inflammation in the bronchial mucous membranes. In addition, particulate matter penetrates deep into the alveoli and triggers inflammation there as a foreign body. The patient struggles desperately for air.
Pollen season starts earlier and earlier and lasts longer
The growing season has also become longer: the pollen season starts earlier and earlier and lasts even longer. In addition, new plants have long since taken root here. The weed ragweed (originally native to North America), which is a major problem for the health and agricultural sectors, starts to flower in August. Since last year, there has also been a second flowering phase of ragweed in September and October - as reported by MedUni Vienna's Pollen Service.
Young people are particularly exposed to the consequences of climate change and environmental pollution, as their lungs are still growing up to the age of 25. Due to their lower body weight, children and adolescents breathe in more pollutants than adults. The consequences are fatal.
Almost one in ten children already affected in study
The long-term LEAD study conducted by the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute confirms the increase in respiratory problems. According to the study, eight percent of the children and teenagers taking part already have lung function below the normal range. Of course, the problem is not limited to Austria.
The European Respiratory Society (ERS), which represents more than 30,000 lung specialists, is therefore calling on the EU Parliament and governments worldwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.