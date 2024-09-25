How to save costs
The path to a sustainable energy future
Your own PV system turns your roof into a source of energy, promotes independence and reduces electricity costs at the same time.
The sun offers much more than just brightness and warmth - it opens up the possibility of supplying your home with sustainable energy. Modern solar technology allows you to use the sun's power simply and efficiently for your household.
Individual PV solutions for every roof
Krone Sonne offers innovative complete solutions in the photovoltaic market that impress with their transparency and flexibility - from customized PV systems to intelligent energy management.
The advantage: these packages are suitable for most roof types and are individually tailored to customer requirements. The range not only includes first-class PV systems with Fronius premium inverters, but also offers crucial additional components that optimally increase self-consumption.
Comprehensive energy management
The integration of battery storage systems, energy monitoring, Ohmpilot+, wallboxes for electric cars and PV Backup+ forms a comprehensive energy management system for modern households and businesses.
With battery storage systems, surplus solar power can be stored efficiently and used when needed - this increases the self-consumption rate and reduces dependence on the power grid. An energy monitoring system offers full control: it provides a detailed insight into consumption and performance so that optimization potential can be quickly identified and measures to increase energy efficiency can be implemented in a targeted manner.
Surplus energy for hot water
The Ohmpilot+ is the centerpiece when it comes to making sensible use of surplus solar power: It converts the energy into hot water, increasing the efficiency of the photovoltaic system while reducing heating costs. The Wallbox+ is the perfect addition for e-car owners - it makes it possible to charge the vehicle with self-generated electricity, which reduces operating costs and increases independence from fossil fuels.
The PV-Backup+ solution adds another decisive advantage: it ensures an uninterruptible power supply in the event of outages and guarantees additional security.
Intelligent networking for cost savings
The combination of these technologies - the key to energy self-sufficiency - maximizes the use of renewable energy, reduces CO2 emissions and optimizes energy consumption. Intelligent networking enables households and businesses to save costs and contribute to climate protection at the same time. With a Krone Sonne PV system, solar power is generated for around 8 cents per kWh - inflation-proof and reliable.
Investing in a PV system has become even more attractive thanks to the VAT exemption, as this has significantly reduced the purchase costs. In addition, the use of high-quality components and the provision of above-average guarantees ensure that the PV system will last for at least 25 years. This combination of financial benefits and long-term reliability makes the purchase of a PV system a particularly worthwhile and sustainable investment.
Complete PV package for maximum independence
The cooperation between Fronius and Krone Sonne stands for first-class quality and maximum reliability. Before installation begins, the entire scope of services is carefully checked to ensure cost transparency and rule out unforeseen expenses. This forward-looking approach underlines both companies' commitment to customer focus and transparency.
Krone Sonne offers the simple path to energy autonomy and long-term financial benefits: With the complete PV package, you use sustainable, low-cost energy - directly from your own roof.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.