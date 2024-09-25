Dangerous GKB crossings: wait and hope

Electrification brings light at the end of the tunnel

There are twelve GKB crossings in the city of Graz. All of them are to be made safer - but according to current plans, this will take until the end of the current electrification of the entire line in 2031. Five new underpasses are to be built in Graz, the first in Peter-Rosegger-Straße. "Planning is also underway for Wetzelsdorfer Strasse and Kärntner Strasse," confirms the office of Deputy Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ). According to ÖBB, six danger points will be mitigated with barriers by 2028, and the crossing in Straßganger Bahnhofstraße will become a cycle underpass.