Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eberl 2 years later

Burn-out: “He has no idea or is lying”

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 08:02

"Anyone who says that has no idea or is lying." Two and a half years after his burnout, Max Eberl talks about the repeated accusation that he deliberately misled the public at the time.

comment0 Kommentare

In 2022, Eberl, now head of sport at Bayern, left Borussia Mönchengladbach after working there for over 20 years. Mental exhaustion, a burn-out, brought him to his knees. "I was no longer able to continue my life in the way I was used to and do this job," he now says in an interview with "11 Freunde": "I realized that I had lost myself at some point along the way, that I was only fulfilling one role. I no longer had the strength to get to the bottom of things." Distance from the soccer business was necessary in order to recover.

"He's lying"
The fact that he joined RB Leipzig just months later seemed strange to some observers. Deliberately deceiving the public? Nonsense, says Eberl: "Anyone who says something like that has no idea or is lying."

New life
What makes his current life different from his former one? "Football is still very important to me, but no more important than my health and my personal and emotional peace. In a way, I've been given a new life," says Eberl. He now lives much more in the much-cited moment: "I'm completely with myself, I'm just me."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf