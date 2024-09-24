Eberl 2 years later
Burn-out: “He has no idea or is lying”
"Anyone who says that has no idea or is lying." Two and a half years after his burnout, Max Eberl talks about the repeated accusation that he deliberately misled the public at the time.
In 2022, Eberl, now head of sport at Bayern, left Borussia Mönchengladbach after working there for over 20 years. Mental exhaustion, a burn-out, brought him to his knees. "I was no longer able to continue my life in the way I was used to and do this job," he now says in an interview with "11 Freunde": "I realized that I had lost myself at some point along the way, that I was only fulfilling one role. I no longer had the strength to get to the bottom of things." Distance from the soccer business was necessary in order to recover.
"He's lying"
The fact that he joined RB Leipzig just months later seemed strange to some observers. Deliberately deceiving the public? Nonsense, says Eberl: "Anyone who says something like that has no idea or is lying."
New life
What makes his current life different from his former one? "Football is still very important to me, but no more important than my health and my personal and emotional peace. In a way, I've been given a new life," says Eberl. He now lives much more in the much-cited moment: "I'm completely with myself, I'm just me."
