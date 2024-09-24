Burn-out: “He has no idea or is lying”

In 2022, Eberl, now head of sport at Bayern, left Borussia Mönchengladbach after working there for over 20 years. Mental exhaustion, a burn-out, brought him to his knees. "I was no longer able to continue my life in the way I was used to and do this job," he now says in an interview with "11 Freunde": "I realized that I had lost myself at some point along the way, that I was only fulfilling one role. I no longer had the strength to get to the bottom of things." Distance from the soccer business was necessary in order to recover.