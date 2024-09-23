The unteachable turned a soccer festival into a fiasco

Scenes like in a war

Whereupon some Rapid fans stormed the pitch in the direction of the Austria sector, where the Bengals flew back and forth for several minutes. Scenes like in a war. But even then it took minutes for the emergency services to arrive and calm the situation down. The TV interviews had to be moved to the stadium catacombs for security reasons. Where they were speechless: "Of course I'm shocked by this. It's a no-go what's happening out there right now," said a furious Rapids coach Robert Klauß. "That has to be stopped. We players and coaches were there faster than the emergency services."