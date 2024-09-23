Hefty fines loom
The unteachable turned a soccer festival into a fiasco
Rapid stormed to the top of the table on Sunday with a 2:1 win against Austria. Instead of jubilation, however, there was serious rioting after the Vienna derby. Now there is a threat of hefty fines.
"We are number one in Vienna," echoed (briefly) through Hütteldorf. Rapid even lead the table after yesterday's 2:1 win against Austria and are (for now) top of the table. Because they won two Vienna derbies in a row for the first time since 2017 ...
... but just minutes later, the great green and white soccer festival turned into a bitter fiasco. Because from the purple guest sector, from which idiotic firecrackers had already been flying repeatedly during the match, flares and Bengals suddenly flew into the adjacent family sector, where women and children were celebrating the victory. But the police did not react.
Scenes like in a war
Whereupon some Rapid fans stormed the pitch in the direction of the Austria sector, where the Bengals flew back and forth for several minutes. Scenes like in a war. But even then it took minutes for the emergency services to arrive and calm the situation down. The TV interviews had to be moved to the stadium catacombs for security reasons. Where they were speechless: "Of course I'm shocked by this. It's a no-go what's happening out there right now," said a furious Rapids coach Robert Klauß. "That has to be stopped. We players and coaches were there faster than the emergency services."
Rapids managing director Steffen Hofmann also tried to intervene on the pitch, but was of course powerless: "It's the second derby in a row that this has happened to us. It's not nice to watch when you see everything flying towards our family sector."
However, since Rapids' "fans" "reacted" to this, the Hütteldorfer are threatened with a penalty - even apart from the failure of the stewarding service. After all, Rapids are playing on probation - now they face a points deduction. "We're the ones suffering again," Klauß knew immediately.
"This has nothing to do with soccer"
"It's shocking that such riots can occur in a country like Austria," said Austrias coach Stephan Helm. "This has nothing to do with soccer. The platform is being used for completely different things."
Which is why - as was the case after Rapids' 3-0 win in February - the green-white derby victory yesterday became a minor matter. Especially as nine people were injured, six of them police officers. And that after a soccer festival ...
